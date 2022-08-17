Laal Singh Chadda Aamir Khan’s biggest flop???

Things are not getting any better for Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office as 70 per cent of its shows for Tuesday got cancelled, making it actor Aamir Khan’s biggest flop since Mela which released in 2000.

The drama-romantic film, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, earned INR 46 crores within four days of its release on Thursday. It plummeted further and collected INR 1.85 to INR 2.15 crores at the box office, taking the figure to just over INR 48 crores.

The poor run of the Bollywood film continued with earnings going down by 85 per cent and 70 per cent of the of its shows on Tuesday were cancelled.

Laal Singh Chaddha, a Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, will earn more than INR 50 crores. Its theatrical run is expected to close at INR 55 crores to INR 57 crores.

It is proving to be a disaster for the filmmakers and Aamir Khan himself who is the mastermind behind the masterpieces Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots.

Earlier, the reports of its leading actor compensating the producers after the film became a box office failure were making rounds. However, the production company Viacom 18 refuted them.

“There are no external distributors, it’s being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place,” the Chief Executive Officer of Viacom 18 Ajit Andhare said. “The film is still running in theatres both in India and internationally. This is baseless speculation.”

