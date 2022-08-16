Laal Singh Chaddha failure has Aamir Khan in ‘state of shock’?

The Box Office failure of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has left adverse effects on the health of the lead actor Aamir Khan.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Taare Zameen Par’ actor is in a ‘state of shock’ after the shocking number in Box Office collections of his adaptation to the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’ – starring Khan with A-lister Kareena Kapoor.

Quoting a source close to Khan’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao, a local entertainment portal of the country reported, “Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard.”

However, an industry insider has refuted those claims calling the report ‘untrue’.

It was also said that in the wake of the massive failure of the movie, distributors have demanded monetary compensation to recover the loss, while Khan, being the co-producer of the movie as well, has taken the responsibility to partially compensate for the incurred losses.

Denying the ‘baseless’ reports, the CEO of production banner ‘Viacom 18’ stated, “There are no external distributors, it’s being distributed by Viacom Studios, and no money is lost in the first place.”

He also affirmed that the film is ‘still running’ in local as well as global theatres.

It is pertinent to mention that the ambitious project of Aamir Khan had a poor opening in cinemas over the past ‘Raksha Bandhan’ weekend. The Advait Chandan directorial has managed a total of INR45 crore in domestic collections by the end of day 5 of release, while, the title has grossed close to $4 million at the international Box Office.

With the festival weekend coming to an end, the film is expected to see a massive drop in ticket sales on day 6, which will lead to a wrap from cinemas by next week. Going by these speculations, it seems difficult for the title to cross the coveted 100 crore mark at the domestic Box Office.

The romance drama is an official adaptation of the 90s Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’ featuring Tom Hanks. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ – which follows the tale of a simple man whose life turns around because of a miracle – features a stellar star cast including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

