Laapataa Ladies gets rave reviews from fans after OTT release

Kiran Rao directed Laapataa Ladies has been well-received by fans and critics since it was released on Netflix on April 26.

Released in theaters on March 1, the movie got a second lease of life as soon as it was released on the OTT platform.

The film’s cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam and tells the story of two brides who accidentally lose their husbands during a train journey.

Bhaskar Jha, Durgesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Pankaj Sharma, Rachna Gupta, Abeer Jain, Kirti Jain, Daood Hussain, Pranjal Pateriya, Samarth Mohar, Satendra Soni, Ravi Kapadiya and Kishore Soni played supporting roles.

Kiran Rao’s ex-husband Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande produced the comedy-drama based on the award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, two brides accidentally get swapped in a train. Among the two lost brides, one is taken home by another’s groom while the other is left stranded at a railway station.

A fan termed the movie a delightful and wonderful blend of comedy, love and heart set in a beautiful environment amidst Arijit’s vocals.

Selecting a specific scene from Laapataa Ladies, another said that such a movie has been made in India after several years.

According to the fan, films that focus on local issues and subjects are welcomed more on the global stage.