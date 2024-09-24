‘Laapataa Ladies’ picked as Oscars entry for THIS reason

The Film Federation of India revealed the reason why filmmaker Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was picked as India’s official entry for Oscars 2025, among 29 strong contenders.

For the unversed, Kiran Rao’s sophomore directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was named as India’s official entry for the prestigious Academy Awards on Monday.

The 13-member selection committee of the Film Federation of India, headed by Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Barua, unanimously picked the critically acclaimed film among 29 strong contenders, including the ‘Animal’, ‘Aattam’, ‘All We Imagine As Light’, ‘Maharaja’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Hanu-Man’, ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar‘ and ‘Article 370’.

In a new conversation with an Indian media outlet, Barua has now disclosed that it was the ‘Indianness’ of the title which made it a favourite among the jury members.

“The jury has to look at the right film that represents India on all fronts. Particularly, the film has to represent India’s social systems and ethos. The Indianness is very important, and Laapataa Ladies scored on that front,” he said, adding that the ‘best-suited film’, representing India must be sent as the official entry to the Academy Awards.

Notably, Rao’s comedy-drama starring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Ravi Kishan, follows a heartwarming yet empowering tale of two brides, who accidentally get swapped during a train journey after their weddings.

The title promotes the idea of gender equality in the rural areas of India along with the importance of women’s education and empowerment.