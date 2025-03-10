‘Laapataa Ladies’ sweeps IIFA Awards 2025

Filmmaker Kiran Rao’s sophomore directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ emerged as the big winner of the IIFA 2025, sweeping awards in most major categories.

The glitzy night of the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) 2025, marking the silver jubilee celebration of the prestigious honours, was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday, with some of the biggest Bollywood stars in attendance.

Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’, about two brides, who accidentally get swapped during a train journey after their weddings, swept the ceremony with 10 honours, followed by ‘Kill’, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ gory revenge-thriller, which won 4 awards last night.

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan was named Best Actor (Male) for his performance in the Box Office hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Besides the top award of the night, i.e. Best Picture and Best Director for Kiran Rao, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ also won three acting honours; 17-year-old Nitanshi Goel won Best Actor Female for her performance as Phool Kumari, while seasoned actor Ravi Kishan and debutante Pratibha Ranta took home the trophies for Best Supporting Actor (Male) and Best Debut (Female) respectively.

Additionally, the title also won awards for Best Original Story, Best Music Director (Ram Sampath), Best Lyrics (Prashant Pandey for Sajni), as well as Best Screenplay and Editing.

Choreographer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal won Best Performance in a Negative Role for ‘Kill’, while his co-star Lakshya Lalwani was awarded Best Debut Male. The brutally bloody thriller also received Sound Design and Cinematography honours.

Gujarati cinema star Janki Bodiwala was named Best Supporting Actor for her performance in R. Madhavan and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Shaitaan’.

Actor-turned-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu won Best Directorial Debut for his dark comedy film, ‘Madgaon Express’.

Meanwhile, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was honoured with the Lifetime Award for his Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema.

