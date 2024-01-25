Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ trailer promises a chaotic tale

An intriguing storyline, packed with a punch of laughter, the trailer of Kiran Rao’s next film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been released.

Almost two-and-a-half minutes long trailer of ‘Laapataa Ladies’, packed with comedy, mystery and a whole lot of drama, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday afternoon.

“Ghunghat uth chuke hain (veils have been lifted),” read the captioned tagline with the trailer of Rao’s comedy of errors.

The story of the Bollywood film, set in rural India in 2001, revolves around a confusing mess that followed after two brides got swapped on the train due to their ghunghat (veil).

The comedy-drama stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam, along with Bhaskar Jha, Durgesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Pankaj Sharma, Rachna Gupta, Abeer Jain, Kirti Jain, Daood Hussain, Pranjal Pateriya, Samarth Mohar, Satendra Soni, Ravi Kapadiya and Kishore Soni in supporting roles.

Kiran Rao helmed with the direction of the Biplab Goswami story while Sneha Desai and Divyanidhi Sharma penned the screenplay.

Rao’s ex-husband and Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan backs the project under his banner Aamir Khan Productions with her and Jyoti Deshpande.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is scheduled to hit theatres on March 1.

The title was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year.

