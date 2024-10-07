‘Laapataa Ladies’ wins hearts after release in Japan

Bollywood movie “Laapataa Ladies,” which became India’s entry for Oscars 2025, has been well-received by fans after it was released in Japan.

The Kiran Rao directional was released in Japan on October 4 and has since been winning the hearts of moviegoers.

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ tells the story of two brides who accidentally get swapped in a train. Among the two lost brides, one is taken home by another’s groom while the other is left stranded at a railway station.

The movie’s cast includes actors Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Nitanshi Goel with veteran Bollywood actors Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

Following its release in Japan, fans have been showering praise on the movie as several took to social media to reveal that the storyline of the Bollywood movie moved them to tears.

A user on X wrote in Japanese which roughly means, “I went with great enthusiasm on the first day it was released. It was a wonderful movie and it really moved me. I want to watch it again! It was a good morning.”

Another commented, “Simply put, it’s a story of a bride being mistaken. Personally, I cried. The film was set in 2001, when old customs still existed. The film depicts the diverse women who live there. It was a really good movie. The scenes where the characters speak English made my heart flutter for the first time in a while.”

A third fan wrote, “What a wonderful movie…! Every single line was so wonderful that I wanted to write them down in my heart’s notebook. When I think back, when I left my son with my husband and was able to go out on my own.”

A user lauded the makers of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ for narrating the story with brilliant dialogue and acting performances.

“One worrying event after another occurs, but there is a comforting feeling as if a parent is telling the child (through the story) that as long as they have faith in people, everything will be okay, that the world is not such a terrible place, and that one day they too will be tossed about by the rough waves of life, but that everything will be okay,” the user wrote on X.

For the unversed, the Kiran Rao directorial was named as India’s official entry for the prestigious Oscars 2025 over its ‘Indianness,’ making it a favourite for the awards.