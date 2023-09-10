Labourer dies in chairlift collapse amid oil mills construction work

JAMSHORO: An oil mills labourer died when a chairlift collapsed at an oil mills here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The chairlift incident happended during the ongoing construction work at Kotri oil mills.

The factory’s management and contractor involved in the work fled from the scene when the angry relatives of the young labourer rushed to the premises.

Police rushed to the scene after the fatal incident.

Family members of the deceased worker have alleged that the contractor has deliberately killed their relative.