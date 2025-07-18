Labubu, a quirky, plush monster doll with pointed ears, wide eyes, and a mischievous grin featuring nine sharp teeth, has taken the world by storm in 2025.

Created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung and popularized by Chinese retailer Pop Mart, this “ugly-cute” collectible has transcended its origins as a children’s storybook character to become a global fashion accessory and cultural phenomenon. With over 1 million TikTok posts and celebrity endorsements from stars like BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rihanna, Labubu has driven nearly $400 million in revenue for Pop Mart in 2024 alone, with a 726.6% year-over-year growth.

The Origin of Labubu: From Nordic Fairy Tales to Global Sensation

Labubu was born in 2015 as a character in Kasing Lung’s illustrated book series, The Monsters, inspired by Nordic folklore and the whimsical imaginations of children. Lung, who moved from Hong Kong to the Netherlands at age 7, drew from Scandinavian forest spirits to create Labubu, a kind-hearted yet mischievous female elf with a distinctive appearance: furry body, large expressive eyes, and a toothy grin. Alongside other characters like Zimomo (the leader of The Monsters), Tycoco (Labubu’s skeleton-like boyfriend), and Mokoko, Labubu was part of a playful tribe designed to capture the chaotic charm of childhood dreams.

In 2019, Pop Mart, a Beijing-based collectible toy company founded in 2010 by Wang Ning, partnered with Lung to transform Labubu into a physical product. The first Labubu key-ring series, Exciting Macaron, launched in October 2023, marking the beginning of its journey from niche toy to mainstream obsession. By 2025, Pop Mart had released over 300 Labubu variations, ranging from $15 vinyl figurines to a $170,000 life-size mint-green doll sold at a Beijing auction in June 2025.

How Labubu Became Viral: The Perfect Storm of Celebrity and Social Media

Labubu’s meteoric rise to global fame began in April 2024 when BLACKPINK’s Lisa posted an Instagram story featuring a Labubu keychain dangling from her Louis Vuitton bag. This single post sparked a 30% spike in Pop Mart’s Southeast Asia sales, igniting a buying frenzy in Thailand and beyond. Celebrities like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and David Beckham further amplified the trend by showcasing Labubu dolls as fashion accessories, often clipped to luxury handbags. These endorsements lent Labubu cultural cachet, transforming it into a status symbol for Gen Z and millennial collectors.

Social media platforms, particularly TikTok and Instagram, were pivotal in Labubu’s virality. The hashtag #Labubu has garnered over 1 million posts on TikTok, with 32,000 new clips weekly in the U.S. alone. Unboxing videos, showcasing the thrill of revealing a rare “secret” doll from blind boxes, have driven millions of views, with influencers like Lana Rae and Baochi Travel amassing 1.2 million and 5 million views, respectively, for their Labubu content. The “ugly-cute” aesthetic—described as a blend of creepy and huggable—resonated with fans, who created memes, cosplay, and fan art, turning Labubu into a lifestyle brand.

The cultural context of “kidulting”—adults seeking nostalgic, comforting collectibles post-pandemic—further fueled Labubu’s appeal. As Shaun Rein of China Market Research Group noted, Labubu’s success reflects the “lipstick effect,” where anxious consumers splurge on affordable, feel-good items like Labubu dolls, priced between $15 and $30 for most versions.

Marketing Strategies Behind Labubu’s Success

Pop Mart’s marketing strategy for Labubu is a masterclass in leveraging scarcity, storytelling, and community engagement, aligning perfectly with Google’s 2025 algorithm emphasis on user engagement and authentic content. Here are the key tactics:

1. Blind Box Scarcity and FOMO

Labubu dolls are primarily sold in blind boxes, where buyers don’t know which design they’ll receive until opening, creating a dopamine-driven experience akin to gambling or video game loot boxes. With a 1-in-72 chance of unboxing a rare “secret” doll, collectors are hooked on the thrill of the chase. Limited-edition drops, such as the Big Into Energy series launched in April 2025, sell out within minutes, driving resale prices to thousands of dollars on platforms like eBay and StockX. This scarcity model fosters urgency and exclusivity, encouraging fans to line up at Pop Mart stores—sometimes as early as 10 p.m. the night before a release.

2. Storytelling and Emotional Connection

Each Labubu release comes with a unique backstory, such as Astronaut Labubu or Pirate Labubu, weaving narratives that resonate emotionally with collectors. Kasing Lung’s Nordic-inspired tales of mischievous yet kind-hearted elves create a sense of identity and belonging. Pop Mart enhances this by designing themed collections like Heartwarming Macaron and Jing-Bu Bells for Christmas, making each doll a collectible chapter in Labubu’s universe. This storytelling fosters empathy and trust, aligning with consumer psychology and boosting user engagement.

3. Social Media and User-Generated Content

Pop Mart has capitalized on organic, user-generated content to drive Labubu’s virality without heavy advertising. TikTok challenges like #LabubuUnboxing and #LabubuMonster encourage fans to share their unboxing experiences, while Instagram hauls and Xiaohongshu fandoms amplify the trend. Posts on X highlight Labubu’s cultural impact, with fans like Fiona Zhang describing the “sense of achievement” in securing a rare doll. Pop Mart supports this community by hosting events like the Labubu fashion show in New York’s Washington Square Park on June 12, 2025, where fans showcased dolls clipped to bags, backpacks, and even dog harnesses.

4. Strategic Collaborations

Pop Mart has partnered with brands like Coca-Cola, One Piece, and Thailand’s RAVIPA jewelry to create exclusive Labubu collections, broadening its appeal. For example, the Coca-Cola-themed winter blind box series in late 2024 and the Labubu’s Artistic Quest series at the Louvre’s Pop Mart store in Paris added cultural and luxury appeal. These collaborations align with Google’s preference for authoritative content by linking Labubu to established brands, enhancing its topical relevance.

5. Localization and Cultural Resonance

Pop Mart tailors Labubu releases to regional markets, such as Singapore’s PAP Sengkang team featuring a Labubu in a white shirt with their logo during a grocery distribution event in September 2024, or Thailand’s belief that Labubu brings wealth and good fortune. These localized efforts create emotional ties, making Labubu a cultural symbol rather than just a toy.

Challenges and Controversies

Despite its success, Labubu has faced challenges. In July 2025, authorities in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region banned Labubu sales, citing behavioral issues in children and unfounded claims of “demonic spirits.” In Russia, officials criticized the dolls for lacking Russian labeling and causing fear in children, prompting calls for a ban. A viral conspiracy theory linking Labubu to the Mesopotamian demon Pazuzu, fueled by a misleading Instagram post and a Simpsons reference, led some fans to destroy their dolls. Experts debunked these claims, affirming Labubu’s fairy-tale origins, but the controversy highlights the risks of viral fame in the digital age.

Counterfeit “Lafufu” dolls have also emerged, though some collectors embrace these for their unique designs. Pop Mart’s 2024 interim report noted $870 million in Labubu sales, underscoring its resilience despite these challenges.

The Future of Labubu: Sustaining the Craze

Pop Mart plans to sustain Labubu’s momentum by expanding internationally and diversifying its artist portfolio. An anime adaptation of The Monsters, planned for 156 episodes in mid-2025, aims to deepen the brand’s narrative. With Google’s 2025 algorithm rewarding engaging, multimedia content, Pop Mart’s focus on interactive experiences—like themed stores and vending machines—positions Labubu for continued relevance. However, as trends are fleeting, Pop Mart must balance scarcity with accessibility to avoid alienating fans, as seen with past crazes like Stanley cups.

Labubu’s journey from a Nordic-inspired storybook elf to a $400 million global phenomenon is a testament to Pop Mart’s innovative marketing. By leveraging scarcity, storytelling, social media, strategic collaborations, and cultural localization, Labubu has captured the hearts of collectors, celebrities, and Gen Z alike. Its viral rise, sparked by BLACKPINK’s Lisa and amplified by TikTok’s unboxing culture, reflects the power of emotional spending and community-driven trends in 2025. Despite controversies, Labubu remains a symbol of “kidulting” and creative marketing, offering valuable lessons for brands navigating the digital landscape.