KHUZDAR: A lady constable was martyred in a terrorist attack in Khuzdar District of Balochistan police said on Monday.

The victim, Lady Constable Malik Naz, embraced martyrdom on April 19, 2026, when terrorists carried out an attack in the Bajoi area of the district.

Officials said Malik Naz had joined the Levies Force in 2013 under the Shaheed quota after her husband, Abdul Ghani, was martyred in a targeted killing in 2011 while serving in the force. Continuing her husband’s legacy, she served with dedication and courage.

She is survived by a son and two daughters.

Funeral prayers for the martyred constable and a head constable, who was also killed in the same attack, were offered in Quetta. DIG Khuzdar Wazir Khan Nasir, other police officials, and local residents attended the prayers. Both personnel were laid to rest with full state honours.

Meanwhile, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said two terrorists linked to the Indian proxy group Fitna al-Khwarij were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Bannu.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces on April 19, 2026, in Bannu District following reports of the presence of Khwarij elements.

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place, resulting in the killing of two Khwarij affiliated with the Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khwarij.

Among those killed was Kharji ring leader Waheedullah alias Muktiar, along with a suicide bomber. A suicide jacket, weapons, and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij.