web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

Lady constable suspended over social media video in Karachi

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
|

TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

A lady constable has been suspended from service over making TikTok video in a police uniform in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a TikTok video of constable Maria Gill went viral on social media after which DIG South Syed Asad Raza took notice of the videotape and ordered suspension.

Maria, a female constable, is deputed at Gizri police station in Karachi. DIG South said the police is a professional institution and personnel cannot be allowed for such ‘irresponsible’ behaviour.

She demanded of the authorities to review the decision and provide her justice.

Read more: Karachi Police chief warns officials against TikTok making

Earlier in June, the then AIG Karachi took notice of increasing trend of TikTok making in police officials including ladies police constables.

Ex- Karachi police chief has said that the uniform given for performing official duty and not for the personal publicity. “During duty hours making TikTok in uniform is inappropriate,” Imran Yaqoob Minhas had said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.