Lady Diana’s secret letters reveal marriage heartbreak

A remarkably rare and intimate look into the early days of Princess Lady Diana’s marriage to King Charles III (then Prince Charles) has been brought to light. Newly surfaced personal letters written by the late Princess of Wales offer an unexpected, candid glimpse into her mindset just months after the 1981 royal wedding—long before public scrutiny and marital strain took over their lives.

The handwritten, three-page note is part of a private archive scheduled to go under the hammer at the British auction house Gorringe’s.

A ‘Blissful’ Beginning Aboard the Royal Yacht

Dated September 27, 1981, the letter was penned from Balmoral Castle in Scotland during the couple’s extended honeymoon period. Writing to her close childhood friend from West Heath Girls’ School, Katherine Hanbury, a 20-year-old Diana described their romantic getaway with immense fondness.

In the letter, Diana reminisces about their time sailing through Egypt and the Greek Isles aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia, describing the trip as a:

“Blissful honeymoon” filled with “endless sun” and “calm seas.”

“Wonderful Being Married”: Diana’s Early Optimism

While history heavily documents the eventual breakdown of the royal marriage, this newly uncovered archive highlights a brief period of genuine happiness and domestic hope.

On Married Life: Diana enthusiastically wrote, “Its [sic] wonderful being married,” noting that she felt confident saying so even after just two months of marriage.

On Royal Adaptation: Adapting to the strict protocols and rigid hierarchy of the royal household, the young princess humorously and perceptively noted, “It’s a case of playing with grown-ups!”

On Her Preferences: The letter also highlights Lady Diana’s early distaste for London life, as she expressed a profound love for the Scottish countryside, stating she adored spending her days outdoors.

A Rare Portrait Before the Fame

According to auction specialists at Gorringe’s, the personal archive serves as an incredibly rare portrait of Diana Spencer before global fame, royal duty, and public tragedy entirely reshaped her identity. The letter presents her as unguarded, unassuming, and focused on ordinary dreams for her future.

While the couple ultimately separated in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996, this artifact captures a fleeting snapshot of an early chapter unmarred by what history would later record.