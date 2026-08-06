Lady Eliza Spencer, the 34-year-old niece of the late Princess Diana, is ready to take the next huge step as she finalizes preparations for her forthcoming wedding to tech executive, her fiancé Channing Millerd.

Recently, the British model shared an album on her official Instagram page that showed her taking her followers along for the venue hunt for her future wedding.

A notable piece featured in the album was the white swimsuit on the model that had the words Future Mrs M embroidered boldly on the open back clearly indicating the name of her soon-to-be husband.

Following Traditions Amidst Family issues

Reports revealed that Lady Eliza is set to change her surname to Millerd once they get hitched. While the change of surname after marriage is a longstanding custom, commentators have acknowledged that it comes at the right time following ongoing media attention on her bond with her father, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliza Spencer (@elizavspencer)

The tension in one of the branches of the family have been widely discussed throughout the British media following the recent turning of events within her family and the revelation by the Earl of Spencer himself.

Though both her and her representatives have yet to release any statement regarding their family matters, all eyes continue to remain on the wedding event of the two.

With wedding preparations on high gear, it will be of no surprise that it may be a while before the two make their official union in marriage.