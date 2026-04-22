Lady Gaga assists photographer in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' red carpet

Lady Gaga supported a photographer who fell during the New York premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, and continued a pattern of quick on-carpet reactions.

The incident took place as the pop star arrived at the red carpet event, where she is set to appear in a cameo alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

Footage circulating online shows Gaga pausing mid-walk after noticing the fall, asking, “You okay?” as she checked on the photographer.

The moment quickly drew attention across social media, with users reacting to her swift response. One comment read, “People are always collapsing in front of her,” adding a light-hearted tone to the incident.

The scene reflected a similar moment at the Academy Awards in 2023, when Gaga rushed to help a photographer who tripped on the red carpet shortly before the ceremony. At the time, she was nominated for Best Original Song for Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

Gaga’s latest appearance comes as anticipation builds for the sequel, with her involvement adding to the film’s high-profile cast. The brief interaction, though minor, once again highlighted her attentiveness during high-pressure red carpet moments.