Lady Gaga brings drama to Grammys 2026 red carpet in feathered black gown

Lady Gaga proved once again that the Grammys red carpet is her personal runway!

The Born This Way singer arrived at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in a dramatic feathered gown that turned heads before she even stepped inside the arena.

The singer and actress made a striking entrance at the ceremony on February 1, where she is nominated for seven awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Gaga’s fashion moment matched the scale of her accolades, delivering high drama and classic star power in equal measure.

The singer, who is also scheduled to perform during the ceremony, wore a custom black feathered gown by Matières Fécales. The look featured a high neckline and an extended train, creating a sweeping silhouette that dominated the red carpet.

She leaned fully into the monochromatic theme, pairing the gown with icy platinum blonde hair styled in a romantic Medieval inspired updo and signature bleached brows.

Adding extra sparkle to the look was her massive diamond engagement ring from fiancé Michael Polansky. The statement piece, first revealed in 2024, features an oval cut diamond set on an 18 karat white and rose gold pavé band with natural pink ombré diamonds.