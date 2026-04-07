Lady Gaga cancels Montreal show last-minute after health scare

Lady Gaga has canceled a scheduled concert in Montreal after her doctor strongly advised her not to perform due to a worsening respiratory infection.

The pop icon announced the decision on Monday, April 6, sharing an emotional message with fans via Instagram Stories. Gaga revealed that she had been battling an illness for several days but had hoped to recover in time to take the stage.

“I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show,” the Abracadabra singer began her statement. “I’ve been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse.”

“My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve,” she continued.

“I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down,” Gaga wrote. “I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry.”

The canceled performance was set to be her third and final show at Montreal’s Bell Centre as part of her ongoing Mayhem Ball Tour. Lady Gaga had successfully performed at the venue on April 2 and April 3, describing those nights as “magical and deeply meaningful.”