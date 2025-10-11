Lady Gaga confirms ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ cameo a she’s seen filming in Milan

Lady Gaga has subtly confirmed her cameo in Devil Wears Prada 2!

Just a day after reports suggested her cameo in the fashion film, the Abracadabra singer has been spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, confirming that she will appear in the highly anticipated sequel of 2006 comedy.

Lady Gaga joined the spectacular cast of the film, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in the Italian capital, where they are currently shooting.

While details of her role in the film are yet to be revealed, many fans speculating she could be portraying herself.

The 39-year-old singer ’s exciting appearance comes just few days after she played four sold-out nights at London’s O2 arena.

Besides Gaga, a slew of actors has joined the cast of the fashion movie sequel including Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, Pauline Chalamet and more.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will mark as Gaga’s first film appearance since 2024’s Joker: Folie à Deux with Joaquin Phoenix.

However, she recently ruled the screen with her cameo on Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, for which she also released an original song titled, The Dead Dance.

Lady Gaga is set to resume her Mayhem Ball Tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday, October 2.