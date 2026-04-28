Lady Gaga and Doechii are bringing couture energy to the big screen with their new collaboration, “Runway” as the first track unveiled from the soundtrack of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Released on April 27, the fashion-forward music video, directed by Parris Goebel, plunges viewers into an avant-garde world where style and performance collide. The visual opens with Gaga and Doechii literally stitched into a single oversized red blazer, setting the tone for a bold, theatrical exploration of identity and self-expression.

The track, co-written by an all-star lineup including Bruno Mars and D’Mile, blends confident lyricism with runway-ready beats.

Throughout the video, the duo transitions into elaborate, 18th-century-inspired ballgowns while Gaga sings “Walk, I’m feeling fab/ I’m feeling free, I feel exceptionally me/ Hate all you want, but I’m dangerous/ You gon’ burn your tongue on this tea/ Might show up late, might be on time/ Just wait, I’m coming, kiki/ This paparazzi routine/ Bitch, I came to be seen.”

Then, Doechii raps about taking on the runway in the pre-chorus, “Yes, serve a little sass/ Yes, with a little side of ass/ Yes, got the front row screaming/ Okay (Okay), okay (Okay)/ Yes, do a little twirl/ Yes, let ’em know I’m that girl/ Yes, Monday through Sunday/ I can turn a dance floor into a runway.”

The collaboration marks the first time Gaga and Doechii have worked together, following mutual admiration between the two artists.

The upcoming sequel reunites an iconic cast, including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci, under the direction of David Frankel, with a screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna. The story revisits the high-stakes world of fashion journalism, exploring how its characters adapt to a rapidly evolving industry.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 premieres on May 1.