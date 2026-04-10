Lady Gaga, Doechii drop ‘Runway’ for The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack

Lady Gaga and Doechii worked in collaboration for the new song for The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack.

Earlier this week, producers released the final trailer for the highly anticipated comedy-drama, in which Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the 2006 feature.

The trailer featured a snippet of a brand-new track from Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, and the Denial Is a River star, titled Runway.

On Thursday, the full track, inspired by the name of the fictional fashion magazine at the centre of the movie plot, was released.

The tune includes the lyrics, “No matter what, you gotta strut,” and “You were born for the runway” however it is unclear if a music video is under works for it.

Runway was co-written by Gaga and Doechii, as well as some of the music superstar’s Die With a Smile collaborators, including the likes of Bruno Mars, Dernst ‘D’Mile’ Emile II, and Andrew Watt.

Previously, Lady Gaga praised Doechii, in an interview for British Vogue published last July, saying, “You don’t often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary. That’s Doechii to me.”

It is pertinent to mention that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released on May 1.