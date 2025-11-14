Lady Gaga faces psychotic break after acting debut

Lady Gaga’s album, A Star Is Born (referring to the soundtrack), is widely regarded as her best work by fans, but even while capturing a million hearts with the 2018 film, she was dealing with personal problems at the time.

Recalling her bad mental condition, she revealed in a conversation with Rolling Stone, saying, “There was one day that my sister said to me, ‘I don’t see my sister anymore.'”

Lady Gaga, a pop icon, had to cancel her Joanne World Tour due to a severe condition. “And I canceled the tour. There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break.”

“I couldn’t do anything … I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time where I didn’t think I could get better.… I feel really lucky to be alive. I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go,” the actress further added.

Lady Gaga has starred in A Star Is Born, headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and was completing her Joanne World Tour when the breakdown occurred.

This mix of high-pressure demands most certainly contributed to her breakdown. Fortunately, the 39-year-old admits that during those moments of struggle, her then-friend and now fiancé, Michael Polansky, was a lifesaver.

“Being in love with someone that cares about the real me made a very big difference,” she continued.

Notably, Lady Gaga dated Michael Polansky in late 2019 and got engaged in 2024.

