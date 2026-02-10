Lady Gaga gushes over Bad Bunny for including her in Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga is raving over opportunity to perform at Bad Bunny’s halftime show!

The Abracadabra singer has expressed her gratitude to Bad Bunny for inviting her to perform during the Puerto Rican star’s Super Bowl LVIII halftime show over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old singer wrote, “Thank you Benito for including me in this powerful, important, and meaningful performance. I am so humbled to be a part of this moment.”

Alongside the message, Gaga shared a carousel of photos from the performance, including shots with Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, and glimpses of her blue dress and red accessories.

“It’s all the more special because it was with you and your beautiful heart and music. All my love to Benito, Ricky [Martin] and the whole cast,” she continued.

Lady Gaga further added, “Thank you to @chloeandchenelle and @luar for my beautiful styling and fashion. All of your talent and love made that beautiful dress come to life.”

In a separate post, she shared a video of the moment and said it was “an absolute honor” to be a part of the show.

“Thank you Benito for inviting me and thank you to the entire cast for welcoming me onto your stage. I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” Gaga wrote.

Lady Gaga, whose real name Stefani Germanotta, delivered a salsa rendition of her hit “Die with a Smile.”