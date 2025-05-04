Lady Gaga breaks silence on foiled bomb plot targeting Brazil concert

US musician Lady Gaga has broken her silence following the arrest of two people for allegedly plotting to bomb her historic concert in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

Earlier, Brazilian police said that they had thwarted a bomb attack planned for her concert that drew over two million people to Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro a day earlier.

According to the local authorities, the plot was orchestrated by a group promoting hate speech and the radicalisation of teenagers, including self-harm and violent content as a form of social belonging.

Lady Gaga has now responded to the bomb threat at her Rio de Janeiro concert.

“We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning. Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted a spokesperson for the US musician as saying.

“Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place,” the spokesperson added.

Before her statement on the alleged plot to bomb her concert, Lady Gaga showered praise on her fans, known as “Little Monsters,” for the unforgettable night.

“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show — the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you,” the US musician added.