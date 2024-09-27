Lady Gaga opens up on ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ inspired album

Hollywood actress-singer Lady Gaga has opened up about the inspiration behind her “Joker: Folie à Deux” companion album titled, “Harlequin.”

In an interview with a US media outlet, the songstress talked about finding a balance between herself and her character Lee, aka Harley Quinn, for the album.

“I think that for me, this idea of dual identities was always something that was a part of my music-making,” Gaga said.

According to the Hollywood star, she always created characters in her music, saying that the character of Lee for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ had a profound effect on her.

“The film had so much music in it, so much music that I love, and I was able to discover the character through the story, through the music that we did live every day as well as dance and the costumes and the makeup. So I kind of had this deep experience with the character and she just didn’t really leave me creatively, and I decided I wanted to make a whole album inspired by her,” she added.

Lady Gaga also discussed her character in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, saying that the character is a “really complex woman and I think, particularly as a woman in music and a female producer, it was really fun to go.”

It is worth mentioning here that Gaga announced ‘Harlequin’ earlier this week. Later, Spotify shared the titles of the album’s songs, including “Good Morning,” “Get Happy (2024),” “Oh, When the Saints,” “World on a String,” “That’s Entertainment,” “Smile,” “The Joker” and “Folie à Deux,” among others.

‘Joker: Folie a Deux,’ costarring Gaga with Joaquin Phoenix, has its international theatrical release on October 2 and its US release on October 4.

American director Todd Phillips’ 2019 iteration of ‘Joker’ received high praise with 11 Oscar nominations along with two wins, including a best actor award for Joaquin Phoenix.