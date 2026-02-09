Lady Gaga rocks Super Bowl stage with Bad Bunny in surprise performance

Lady Gaga shocked surprised the fans inside Levi’s Stadium and viewers tuned in worldwide by joining the Puerto Bad Bunny onstage during his halftime show on Sunday, February 8, stunning fans inside Levi’s Stadium and viewers watching nationwide.

Midway through the Puerto Rican rapper’s high-energy set, the 16-time Grammy winner emerged to perform “Die With a Smile,” her 2024 hit collaboration with Bruno Mars.

For the Super Bowl stage, the song was reworked with a live band, giving it a fresh sound as Gaga performed solo without Mars.

For the big night, Lady Gaga slipped in a baby blue gown accented with red accessories as Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – danced alongside her during the performance, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The surprise collaboration quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Lady Gaga previously headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017 and made a surprise pregame appearance at Super Bowl 2025.

Bad Bunny’s halftime show also featured multiple celebrity cameos, including Ricky Martin, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal and Cardi B – all of whom danced on the field as the “EoO” hitmaker gave a buzzworthy show.

Ahead of the show, Jennifer Lopez shared her support for Bad Bunny on social media. Lopez – who co-headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira in 2020 – brought out the Puerto Rican star as a surprise guest during her performance.