Lady Gaga says wedding to Michael Polansky happening ‘soon’

Lady Gaga has shared a new update on her wedding plans with fiancé Michael Polansky, revealing that the couple hopes to tie the knot in the near future.

During a recorded message played on Bruno Mars’ iHeartRadio livestream, “Romantic Radio,” the 39-year-old singer opened up about their plans while asking Mars to help pick a special song for the occasion.

“Me and my fiancé have been traveling all year, but we’re getting married soon,” Gaga said in the message. “We were hoping you could choose a special song for us.”

Mars responded warmly, suggesting a track from his latest album for the couple’s big day. “If you’re looking for a song to dedicate to your husband, I would say, off this new album of mine, I would go with ‘Risk It All,’” he said.

The pop star’s latest update comes months after she revealed that wedding planning has been a frequent topic of conversation between the couple.

“We have these breaks, and they’re tempting. It’s like, ‘OK, can we get married that weekend?’” she previously shared in an interview.

While, Polansky chimed in that the pair are looking to have an intimate ceremony instead of doing a big shindig.

“We don’t want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it,” he said. “In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it’s not like it’s gonna change much.”

The couple are reportedly considering holding the wedding during or shortly after Gaga wraps up her Mayhem Ball Tour. The tour is currently scheduled to conclude on April 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Gaga and Polansky first sparked engagement speculation in early 2024, before the singer confirmed the happy news later that year during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.