Lady Gaga to join ‘Joker’ cast for sequel?

Makers are gearing up for a musical sequel of the 2019 title ‘Joker’, and reports suggest that actor-singer Lady Gaga is in talks to join the cast.

As per the reports from foreign-based media outlets, Gaga is in early talks with the makers to portray Joker’s crime-partner Harley Quinn in the musical sequel, titled ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’.

After the writer-director, Todd Phillips shared a screenplay cover for ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ on his Instagram feed earlier this month, speculations around Harley Quinn – who has been a constant in comics, animated series, and films as Joker’s only partner – featuring in the musical sequel began.

Harley Quinn and Joker have often been depicted as sharing the common delusions, which refers to the translation of the French title, ‘Folie a Deux’. It means a “mental illness or delusion shared by two people in close association.”

Now the recent reports suggest that the ‘House of Gucci’ actor has entered negotiations with the producers to play Harley Quinn in the film.

Meanwhile, all other information about the musical sequel has been kept under the wrap, which means it is still unsure if she will contribute to the musical part of the title or not.

The character of Harley Quinn was first introduced in ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ in the early 90s and has been a pivotal part ever since in multiple DC films.

