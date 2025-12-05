Lady Gaga touches down in Melbourne on private jet owned by climate billionaire

Lady Gaga is making stylish landing in Melbourne!

On Friday, November, the Abracadabra singer touched in the Australia city on a private jet owned by billionaire tech entrepreneur and climate advocate Mike Cannon-Brookes.

In the photos shared by Daily Mail, the Poker Face hitmaker was seen disembarking his $75million Bombardier 7500 jet ahead of her first Marvel Stadium show on Friday night.

Lady Gaga rocked a stylish sleek look for the flight as she sported a figure-hugging black dress that ended at the thigh.

She paired the look with her signature oversized black sunglasses and wore her long blonde hair loose as she exited the aircraft with a focused expression.

Cannon-Brookes bought the jet following his split from his US-based ex-wife Annie.

Lady Gaga’s jet appearance comes amid recent scrutiny due to its extensive global travel schedule.

According to reports, it cost $5.7 million in the twelve months leading up to July to operate the aircraft, with Atlassian shareholders funding a significant portion of the expenses.

Company filings showed that the private jet completed 90 flights across 43 airports between August 2024 and July 2025, covering approximately 440,000 kilometers, equivalent to a round-trip journey to the moon.

Analysts estimate the carbon emissions from the aircraft’s travel could power a town of 2,400 homes for an entire year.