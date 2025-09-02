Lady Gaga Stars in Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2, Part 2

Global superstar Lady Gaga has joined the cast of Wednesday Season 2, Part 2. Set to premiere on September 3, 2025, this season promises darker twists, new mysteries, and an exciting role for Gaga. Read on for all the details!

Lady Gaga, celebrated for her music and acclaimed acting in films like A Star Is Born, steps into the world of Wednesday as Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious teacher at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday Addams hones her skills. Described as “enigmatic” by the show’s creators, Rosaline’s interactions with Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, are sure to captivate audiences.

A striking new image of Gaga as Rosaline has been unveiled, showcasing her with long white-blonde hair, a stunning white dress, and the iconic hand character, Thing, perched on her shoulder. The caption “A vision in venom” hints at the character’s intriguing vibe.

Why Lady Gaga’s Casting Is a Big Deal

Gaga’s addition to Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, stems from a viral TikTok trend. Fans paired Jenna Ortega’s viral dance from Season 1 with Gaga’s 2011 hit “Bloody Mary,” creating a cultural phenomenon. This fan-driven connection inspired the show’s creators, including director Tim Burton, to bring Gaga on board. Burton has praised her as a “true artist,” raising anticipation for her performance.

What to Expect in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2

Premiering on Netflix on September 3, 2025, the second half of Wednesday Season 2 will dive deeper into darker, more complex storytelling. Wednesday Addams will confront new challenges, old foes, and fresh mysteries at Nevermore Academy. Alongside Gaga, new cast members include Steve Buscemi as the new principal and Joanna Lumley as a member of the Addams family, adding more star power to the series.

Known for its blend of horror, dark comedy, and gothic charm, Wednesday continues to thrill fans with its unique vibe and compelling characters. Gaga’s role is expected to amplify the show’s allure, making it a must-watch event.

The combination of Lady Gaga’s star power, the viral Wednesday dance trend, and the show’s signature eerie humor has fans buzzing. With new episodes dropping soon, Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, is poised to be a global streaming hit. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling Netflix series!

Follow us for the latest box office news, movie updates, and exclusive insights into your favorite films and shows.