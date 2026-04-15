Lady Gaga wraps up Mayhem Ball tour on emotional note

Lady Gaga wrapped up her final show, the Mayhem Ball tour, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Lady Gaga wrapped up her final show tour, Mayhem Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with emotional songs, sentimental messages, tears and a sweet shout-out to her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

Before introducing The Edge of Glory from 2011, she mentioned, “I hope you know how much we will all miss you. I’d like to sing this to you, New York, from my heart to yours.”

After performing the track, Gaga grew emotional, crying as she thanked the arena for their standing ovation.

She told the crowd, “Did you have a good time tonight? You make me feel so happy. Thank you so much for being at this show. What a very special and momentous show”.

Then Gaga dedicated Blade of Grass to her fiancé Michael Polansky, who executive produced the album and tour alongside the singer. She also mentioned, “I would like to say a very big thank you to somebody that really made this show possible, and that’s my fiancé, Michael. I love you so much”.

The Bad Romance hitmaker continued, “It’s a very emotional show for all of us, to say goodbye to something that means so much to all of us. But I decided for this last show, I would like to sing Blade of Grass to Michael. Will you help me out?”

The finale has been dubbed an emotional and creative triumph for Gaga. “I can’t believe this is the last show,” she told the crowd.

“I want to thank you for showing up every night and cheering us on. I’d like to thank you for making this beautiful community someplace that I got to be a part of for almost 20 years now. I hope that you know how much you all mean to me,” Lady Gaga said to her fans as she concluded her Mayhem Ball tour.