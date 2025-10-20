Lady Helen Taylor reflects on mom Duchess of Kent's death for the first time

Lady Helen Taylor has made a heartwarming remark about her late mother, theDuchess of Kent, for the very first time after her death.

In a piece for British Vogue‘s November issue, written in honor of the late Italian designer Giorgio Armani, the only daughter of Katharine Worsley and the Duke of Kent reflected on the day her mother passed away.

“It is to that day in Milan that my mind has returned of late, beginning in the early hours of 4 September, when I received news that Mr Armani had passed away, at 91 years old. Then, before the clock struck midnight that very same day, by some strange heavenly design: my beloved mother had joined him. She was 92 years old,” she wrote.

Lady Helen, who was the first-ever house ambassador for the fashion house for 17 years, further shared that while Catherine Walker designed her bridal gown in 1992, Giorgio Armani created her “going away” outfit, and a dress for the Duchess of Kent as well.

“My mother was always extremely fashionable – though, sadly for me, she wasn’t really a sharer of her wardrobe. Nor did she keep much of it: each season, she would buy up collections and then sell them, so that she’d be up to date for the next season. Her clothes were beautiful but they were, alas, never around for long,” the 61-year-old shared.

To note, Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Duchess of Kent on 5 September in an emotional statement.