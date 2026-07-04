Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor achieved a monumental milestone at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland with a special someone cheering her from the sidelines.

The Royal Family members watched as Felix da Silva-Clamp stood proudly next to girlfriend, Lady Louise, as she collected her highly sought-after Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award. Sweet family occasion It was an incredibly special, and intimate family event, as 22-year-old Lady Louise sat beside her mother Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Felix before she was called up to the stage to collect her award.

The Gold Award was personally presented to the princess by her own father, Prince Edward, who holds the prestigious title of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Palace said in a statement on the official Royal Family channels: “Today, Lady Louise received her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, proudly following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather.

A Duke of Edinburgh’s Award: The 7-decade history of the program Established in 1956 by her late grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) programme encourages young people to go out of their comfort zones.

Participants undertake adventurous journeys, demonstrate commitment through a personal development skill and give service to others – enabling them to build confidence, resilience, independence and learn a broad range of skills. Last year, the palace revealed that the young princess had collected her Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award at the age of 21.

The award had already been presented to the princess in her father’s name during 2022, as Prince Edward is the Duke of Edinburgh and was receiving the Gold Awards in his capacity as the chairman of the charity organisation.

He said: “For seventy years the DofE has been transforming the lives of young people and is celebrating the achievements of an estimated 7.7 million participants and over half a million award presentations throughout the UK.

Lady Louise, you are on that list of successful award presenters and therefore it comes as no surprise to me to be presenting the Gold award to you today.” His father Prince Philip had presented him with his own Gold Award in 1986, exactly 40 years previously.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip: Queen Elizabeth II and her grandson and granddaughter; Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Beatrice and Lady Louise Mountbatten Windsor.

Prince Philip is the founder of Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme which was established in 1956. Lady Louise Windsor: A sweet look at Prince Edward’s daughter and King Charles’ niece King Charles III’s youngest niece and the youngest granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She is the only daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in numbers16,000 expeditions by DofE participants every year across UK21 new schemes added since 201446 different activity programme types to choose from.1 million young people actively taking part in the programme today