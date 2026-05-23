Lady Louise Windsor and King's 'Hot Equerry' Shared Laughs

Lady Louise Windsor was spotted sharing a remarkably close and cheerful interaction with Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan ‘Jonny’ Thompson—widely known on social media as King Charles’ “hot equerry”—at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The 22-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was seen smiling warmly as she conversed with the senior royal aide. The rare public display of their friendly rapport has quickly captured the attention of royal fans online.

A Surprising Royal Friendship Caught on Camera

The Royal Windsor Horse Show, a favorite annual staple for the British Royal Family, served as the backdrop for the delightful interaction. Lady Louise Windsor, an avid equestrian who competes in carriage driving, was seen interacting with Lt. Col. Thompson behind the scenes.

Photographs from the event captured the St Andrews University student flashing a bright smile during a relaxed conversation with the 40-year-old equerry. Given Thompson’s highly public-facing role assisting King Charles III, the effortless and familiar nature of their conversation suggests a well-established friendship behind palace doors.

Who is Lt. Col. Jonny Thompson?

Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, initially caught the public’s eye during the mourning period for the late Queen Elizabeth II, whom he served as a senior bodyguard.

His popularity exploded during King Charles’s coronation, where social media users quickly dubbed him the “hot equerry” and “Major Eye Candy” due to his distinct style and good looks.

Palace Insight: While Thompson remains a trusted senior equerry to the King and Queen, reports earlier this year indicated he transitioned into a more executive, less public-facing role after becoming uncomfortable with the intense viral internet fame surrounding his appearance.

Lady Louise’s Low-Key Role at the Horse Show

While Lady Louise is famously carrying on the carriage-driving legacy of her late grandfather, Prince Philip, her presence at this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show featured an unexpected twist. Rather than attending solely as a royal guest, the young royal took on a paid operational role with the event’s staff.

Organizers praised her for taking on frontline concierge and customer service duties without asking for any special treatment, cementing her reputation as one of the most grounded and hardworking members of the younger royal generation.