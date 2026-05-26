Lady Louise shares her ‘Dream Job’ aspirations

The British Royal Family may be famous for palaces and golden carriages, but Lady Louise Windsor is proving she is not afraid to work a normal 9-to-5.

The 22-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, recently surprised onlookers by taking on a fully paid, hands-on role at the prestigious Royal Windsor Horse Show. Far from receiving royal treatment, King Charles’ niece was spotted on the ground wearing a high-visibility vest, managing a stopwatch, and keeping the event running smoothly.

No Special Treatment for the Young Royal

According to event organizers, Lady Louise has been working behind the scenes as one of the chief organizers, effectively running a first-class concierge service.

Nick Brooks-Ward, the Director of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, highly praised her work ethic, noting that she has “no airs or graces” and treats the position like any other employee would.

“She’s a great worker and a real asset to the team,” Brooks-Ward shared. “It’s a proper paid job and there’s no special treatment because of who she is.”

Following in Prince Philip’s Footsteps

Lady Louise’s involvement in the event isn’t just a random summer job; it connects deeply to her personal passions. She is an avid equestrian and inherited her love for carriage driving directly from her late grandfather, Prince Philip, who personally tutored her in the sport. Alongside her organizational duties, Louise also participated in the carriage driving parade during the event.

Raised to Work for a Living

While Lady Louise is technically entitled to use a “Princess” title as a grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, her parents intentionally chose a more grounded path for her. The Duchess of Edinburgh has previously shared that both Louise and her brother James, Earl of Wessex, are being raised with the clear understanding that they will need to work for a living.

As Lady Louise prepares to wrap up her English degree at the University of St Andrews, royal commentators are already speculating about her future career moves—with some hinting she may eventually eye a career in law, diplomacy, or even the military. For now, she seems perfectly content earning an honest paycheck in the equestrian world.