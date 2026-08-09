Lady Louise Windsor unveils "transformative" new haircut marking next Royal chapter

Lady Louise Windsor is stepping into a new era with a fresh, modern look. Following her recent graduation from the University of St Andrews—where she earned a degree in English—the 22-year-old royal has debuted a dramatic, cropped bob haircut.

The updated hairstyle marks a notable evolution from her signature long locks. Industry experts noted that the tailored cut provides a chic, contemporary edge as she transitions into life post-university.

“Once the bob was perceived as a more ‘grown-up’ cut, but those days are long gone… It’s a transformative look to mark the end of her time at university,” celebrity stylist Jay Birmingham shared with HELLO!.

Matching Styles with Duchess Sophie

The hair transformation comes as a joint style movement with her mother, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Both women have recently embraced shorter, blunt-cut bobs.

Hair specialists highlighted how the cut enhances Lady Louise’s features, noting that the tailored length accentuates her high cheekbones and natural face shape. The mother-daughter duo showcased their sleek, updated cuts just in time for late summer royal engagements.

Carriage-Driving Competition and Public Appearances

Lady Louise showed off her new look in public at a carriage-driving competition in West Sussex. Dressed in a practical tweed suit for the sporting event—a passion passed down from her grandfather, Prince Philip—Louise moved effortlessly between casual and traditional royal attire.

Joined by her boyfriend, Felix, and supported by her parents, Lady Louise’s appearance reflects her growing confidence as she takes on higher-profile public and private milestones, including her recent receipt of the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.