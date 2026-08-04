Lady Louise Windsor returned to competitive carriage driving over the weekend, with her longtime rumored boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, cheering her on from the sidelines during her first event of the season.

The 22-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, took part in the Glebe Estate Carriage Driving Trials in West Sussex on Sunday, August 2, marking her first competition since graduating from the University of St Andrews.

Photos published by Hello! magazine showed da Silva-Clamp watching proudly as Louise competed. He was seen wearing the same Royal Windsor Horse Show baseball cap that Louise had been photographed wearing earlier in the day before changing into her formal carriage-driving attire.

The pair – who are believed to have met while studying at the University of St Andrews – have fueled relationship speculation since last year after da Silva-Clamp was spotted supporting Louise at several carriage driving competitions. According to Hello!, the couple became close after appearing together in a university play.

Louise’s passion for carriage driving reflects a cherished family tradition passed down by her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

he Duke of Edinburgh introduced the sport to both Louise and her mother, Sophie, and following his death in 2021, he left his ponies and carriage to his granddaughter.