Lady Marina Windsor glows in honeymoon photos

Lady Marina Windsor – who tied the knot on Saturday 20th June – has now shared first photographs of her honeymoon bliss with Nico.

The 33-year-old royal has given her social media followers a taste of her exotic honeymoon across the islands of Sardinia and Corsica by taking to Instagram.

In her photo update to the 33,600 followers on her Instagram profile she captioned it with: ‘Luna Di Miele under the Strawberry Moon!

Sparkling seas and happy hearts in Sardinia and Corsica’. In other photographs Marina showcased her chic honeymoon style, dressed in a summery gingham sundress with her red hair pulled into a loose ponytail for a day out in the sunshine.

During the romantic escape the young royals enjoyed boat trips to secluded bays, swims in the rocky coastline, and candlelit candlelit dinners by the shore. And their ‘Luna Di Miele’ celebrations in the Italian and French territories proved to be surprisingly grounded, with one image showing them engrossed in a game of Monopoly Deal by the ocean.

Marina’s wedding on the Saturday after their initial nuptials in Roman Catholic at Ampleforth Abbey Church on June 17th took place at All Saints’ Church, and was followed by a reception held at her late grandmother’s 18th-century family home, Hovingham Hall, near the village of Hovingham in North Yorkshire.

Some 279 guests – including Marina’s father the Earl of St Andrews, and grandfather the Duke of Kent and his daughter, the Lady Amelia – attended the event. Marina’s three family dogs walked down the aisle with a best man during the country-style wedding while three flower-covered ponies also greeted her before she exchanged vows.

Her groom’s mother, a Dame of Malta, organized a surprise confetti carrying donkey to the church as Marina’s two sisters – Amelia and Davina and their young children, took to the role as bridesmaids.

Nico Macauley 32 is a cybersecurity professional, with interests in online privacy, technology and its social impact and has the credentials to fit into high society with his mother as Dame of Malta and his great grandfather, William Berry, 1st Viscount Camrose, the legendary newspaper magnate.

He has been an in a serious relationship with Marina since they rekindled their romance following their introduction to one another as teenagers.