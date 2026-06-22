Lady Marina Windsor weds in secret Ceremony

Lady Marina Windsor Ties the Knot to Long-time Love Nico Macauley at a Chic, Intimate Royal Wedding in the UK The British royal family added a new member to its fold over the weekend with a top-secret ceremony where Lady Marina Windsor married her handsome fiancé and long-time partner Nico Macauley.

The wedding took place at a church in the UK on Saturday, June 16. Lady Marina’s grandparents: The Duke and Duchess of Kent, 1960.

In an affair that “was not a big public show” and in keeping with the understated wedding requested by Lady Marina for “close friends and a select number of close family”, The Express noted it was attended by the bride’s mother, the Countess of St Andrews, father George Windsor and 33-year-old bride’s cousins; including Lady Amelia Windsor and Lord Downpatrick (Eddy).

Lady Marina – who is granddaughter to The Duke and Duchess of Kent- was on her 32-year-old groom’s arm. She glowingly said of their new status: “Very happy!” This year would have been the 60th wedding anniversary for the couple’s own parents, the Duke and Duchess of Kent; to be wed on 1960. Lady Marina has a famous tiara and 1920’s fashion as an inspiration for her bridal gown.

Her grandmother, Katharine, Duchess of Kent died last September aged 92 after decades as one of Britain’s leading figures and the marriage honours her memory The bride, whose personal faith has seen her renounce the throne of British succession for Catholicism, wore a historicaltiara on her wedding day – it belonged to her great grandmother, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark.

The diamond headwear was originally a wedding gift to Princess Marina from Queen Mary and has also been worn by several other Royal brides, including Lady Helen Taylor in 1992 when she wed Timber Taylor and by Lady Amelia and Marina’s other siblings in previous years.

A bespoke wedding gown made by designer Larissa Von Planta featured antique Hapsburg lace. Lady Marina made headlines when she confirmed she and the man they believe her mother has never liked are to wed in June, just months after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s second child was born.

Nico is William Berry’s (First Viscount Camrose and one of the richest Englishmen ever) first child by his second wife and, in due course, is to inherit his mother’s vast family wealth.

Lady Marina converted to Catholicism in 2008 after declaring her love for former boarding school boy Nic, a year before her paternal grandmother declined an honour for her work with the poor in Kenya.