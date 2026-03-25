Lady police constable arrested for murder of male officer in Matiari

Matiari: A lady police constable and her accomplice were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the murder of a male police officer in Matiari city, Sindh, police officials said.

According to SSP Matiari, what initially appeared to be a suicide involving policeman Fayyaz Ali was later determined to be a homicide. In a major development, police took the lady constable into custody for questioning.

Investigations revealed that the constable, identified as Noor Bano, shot the officer with his own service rifle. She alleged that Fayyaz Ali had subjected her to prolonged abuse.

Further inquiry into the victim’s mobile phone indicated a personal relationship between him and the lady constable, according to SSP Matiari.

The case was registered at New Saeedabad Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s uncle.

Noor Bano and her alleged accomplice, Ajab Gul, were produced before the Civil Judge, who remanded them to police custody for three days for further investigation.

Earlier, a terrorist killed in Shah Latif Town, Karachi, during an encounter with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was identified as a senior commander of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), officials said on Tuesday.

The encounter took place on February 17, when the CTD conducted a raid on a terrorist hideout based on intelligence obtained from previously arrested militants.

During the operation, four high-value terrorists were killed. Three of them were immediately identified, while the fourth’s identity remained unknown at the time.

Following further intelligence investigations, the fourth terrorist was identified as Sohail Baloch, also known as “Gurk,” a senior commander of the BLA’s Al-Fatah Squad.