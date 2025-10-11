Lady Sarah, Samuel Chatto support Princess Eugenie’s charity with artistic move

Lady Sarah Chatto has teamed up with her son, Samuel Chatto, to support the charity close to Princess Eugiene’s hearts.

The mother-son duo donated their stunning art pieces for a very special auction held to fundraise for Horatio’s Garden at Salisbury Hospital.

‘I am delighted to be able to help raise vital funds for people facing life-changing injuries,’ the 61-year-old daughter of Princess Margaret told Richard Eden of her contribution to the auction.

She donated an oil on canvas called Studio Window 2023 to the fundraisers while Ceramicist Sam gave away his yellow glazed bowl to the auction.

Lady Sarah Chatto is Known for her landscapes and still life paintings, which she exhibits under the name Sarah Armstrong-Jones.

Just like his mother, Samuel Chatto is also an art enthusiast. He studied History of Art at the University of Edinburgh, completed a six-week apprenticeship at North Shore Pottery, and took a course at the Royal Drawing School.

To note, Princess Eugenie is a patron of the charity Horatio’s Garden, which creates outdoor spaces for those living with severe spinal injuries.

The Princess of York herself underwent back surgery at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital to correct scoliosis when she was 12 years old.