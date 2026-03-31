Lady Willingdon Hospital video: Disciplinary action initiated against five postgraduate doctors

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to senior administrative officers of Lady Willingdon Hospital (LWH) in Lahore over an inappropriate video involving two patients undergoing treatment.

According to reports, the viral video showed two teams of doctors competing with each other to perform C-section operations in the same operating theatre, raising serious concerns about professional conduct and patient safety.

In an official statement, the department said the action was taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Show-cause notices have been issued to the responsible senior administrative officials over the incident.

The department has also written to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), recommending disciplinary action against five postgraduate doctors involved in recording the video. Those identified include Dr. Tayyaba, Dr. Maham, Dr. Zainab, Dr. Ayesha, and Dr. Essa.

Show-cause notices have been issued to several senior officials, including the former Medical Superintendent (MS), senior consultants, senior registrars, senior medical officers, and the Head of Department (HOD).

Disciplinary proceedings under the relevant rules have been initiated against suspended MS Dr. Farah, Dr. Uzma (Senior Consultant Anesthesia), Dr. Munir, Senior Registrar Dr. Rutaba, Dr. Munaza, and other officials, according to the official statement.

The authorities have held the MS, HOD, and other senior doctors responsible for negligence, administrative failure, incompetence, and lack of oversight. All individuals have been directed to submit written replies within seven days or appear in person before the inquiry.

Secretary Law Asif Bilal Lodhi has been appointed as the hearing officer on the directives of the chief minister. Additionally, Secretary Local Government Mian Shakeel Ahmed has also been assigned as a hearing officer in the case.

Show-cause notices have also been issued to a women medical officer, charge nurses, including Iqra Hafeez and Fozia Rashid, and staff member Haseeb-ur-Rehman.