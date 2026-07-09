Lahore: 10-year-old girl found dead in tuition centre washroom

LAHORE, July 9: In a shocking incident in Lahore’s Ichhra area, the body of a 10-year-old girl named Naima was found inside the washroom of a private tuition center. She had left home for her regular classes but never returned.

According to police officials, the young girl was discovered with visible marks around her neck, raising strong suspicions of murder. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary for a postmortem examination.

SP Model Town, Lahore Asad Ali reached the scene along with his team. ASP Gulberg also briefed him about the initial findings. Police have launched a full investigation into the matter and say legal proceedings are underway.

This tragic event has left the local community in deep grief and shock. Authorities are working to uncover the full details and identify those responsible.

Meanwhile, Wali Abid’s murder and rape case in Karachi has taken a new turn as police examine claims that the murderer, Hamza, may have been involved in dark web activities, ARY News reported.

According to reports, investigators are conducting a forensic examination of the suspect’s mobile phones after reportedly recovering videos showing scenes of violence and torture. Officials are also probing whether the suspect had any links to the dark web, though no official confirmation has been issued so far.

The horrific incident took place in Lea Market, where six-year-old Wali was sexually assaulted and murdered before his body was thrown from the third floor of a residential building.

Speaking from the crime scene, ARY News correspondent Nazir Shah said investigators continue to collect evidence while expanding the scope of the probe.

Residents told ARY News that the suspect had no known job but frequently spent money on children in the neighbourhood by buying them cold drinks and snacks. They also claimed he owned expensive iPhones despite being unemployed.

According to locals, the suspect’s father works as a carpenter, raising questions about the source of the suspect’s income. They urged police to obtain his physical remand and investigate his financial activities, online connections and digital devices.

Police are expected to rely on forensic analysis of the suspect’s mobile phones to determine whether the alleged dark web links or violent content have any connection to the Wali’s rape and murder.