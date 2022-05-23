Lahore: Girl abducted from Shadbagh, recovered from Sahiwal

Lahore: Police have recovered the grade 10 girl, abducted from Shad Bagh Lahore. The girl claims that the abductor Abid tried to marry her forcefully and tortured her at refusal, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the girl named Isha Zulfiqar has recorded her statement to the police. The Abid took her to Pakpatan and tried to marry her forcefully, and tortured her when she refused, Isha told the police.

The 17-year-old girl was abducted by motorists as she was going for matric exams along with her brother in the Shad Bagh area of Lahore.

She also told the police that neither Abid nor any of his accomplices tried to rape her. The girl was first kept at Kasoor but they moved her before the police could locate her.

Also Read:Dua Zehra ‘abduction’ case: FIA team reaches victim’s residence

The abductors left her at a bus stop in Arifwala where the police found her, Isha added.

The police are investigating the matter while prime suspect Abid, who has a criminal history, has not been arrested yet.

It is to be noted that the abducted girl was recovered from Sahiwal after his ex-fiance Abid abducted her after breaking up their engagement. Chief Justice Lahore High Court had taken notice of the abduction and ordered the police for the immediate recovery of the girl.

The girl’s medical tests have also been conducted, the police say.

Comments