Lahore: 20kg flour bag reaches Rs2,900 in open market

LAHORE: The price of flour is increasing in Lahore as the 20kg flour bag is being sold at Rs2,900 in the open market of the provincial capital of Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the price of 40kg wheat bag has crossed Rs4,800 in the open market after an increase of Rs50.

Due to the increase in the wheat price, the 20kg bag of flour is being sold by shopkeepers at Rs2,930 while the 10kg bag is being sold at Rs1,470 in Lahore.

Punjab secretary good said his team is monitoring the activities of the ‘wheat mafia’ and the crackdown is underway by the deputy commissioners and the commissioners across the province.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to control the prices of wheat and flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), besides increasing supply from Punjab province.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review procurement and supply and demand of wheat in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

