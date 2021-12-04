Lahore: 40 booked over ransacking Punjab University’s VC office

LAHORE: Police has booked 40 students over ransacking the vice chancellor’s as well as other offices in Punjab University yesterday, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Those booked in the case included 13 student activists of Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT).

The students attacked the office of the university’s registrar and other offices with sticks, glass bottles and stones in their hands, according to complaint filed with police by the university’s administration.

“The students carrying iron rods and stones in their hands tried to enter forcefully in the registrar’s office,” according to the complaint.

“The security officers tried to halt the students from vandalism and damaging the university property,” according to the report.

A case has been registered against 40 students over vandalism, damaging government property and causing harassment in the academic institution on the complaint of the chief security officer of the university.

