Lahore abductions just propaganda on social media: DIG Investigation

LAHORE: The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Athar Ismail claimed on Sunday that the ‘rumours’ of Lahore abductions were just a ‘propaganda on social media’, ARY News reported.

DIG Investigation Lahore Athar Ismail, while talking to the ARY News programme Sawal Yeh Hai, said in a statement that no abduction was reported in Lahore as yet. After a police investigation, the rumoured abductions on social media turned out to be kidnapping cases in other countries.

“Old videos are being shared on social media to run a propaganda campaign. In September, abduction reports are on the rise on social media. Lies are being spread on social media in a way that someone is an eyewitness of the crime.”

Rejected the rumours regarding a rise in abduction cases, Ismail said that 96 kidnapping cases of children were reported in Lahore last year and the same number of cases were reported in the provincial capital this year.

He added that reports are being spread on social media without any verification. “In some cases, children leave their homes on their own and after some days, they return to their homes. In some cases, children leave their homes after being tortured.”

