Lahore accountability court extends Parvez Elahi’s physical remand

LAHORE: In a recent development in a corruption case related to development projects, the Lahore Accountability Court (LAC) has extended Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s physical remand till August 29, ARY News reported on Monday.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities presented Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before the Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahid Kiyani, who presided over the corruption case against the former CM Punjab.

Amjad Pervez, the lawyer representing Pervez Elahi, informed the court that despite the Supreme Court’s directive to the High Court to make a decision regarding Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s bail today, the matter remained unheard. Therefore, he requested a postponement of the hearing.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi informed the court that he is experiencing severe pain in his back, legs are swollen. He requested the court to allow him to seek medical treatment from his personal doctor.

Moreover, the lawyer Amjad Parvez requested two meetings with Parvez Elahi’s family, which was granted in accordance with the law. He also mentioned that medical facilities for treatment are being provided as per the legal framework.

Amjad Pervez stated that, in accordance with the law, an order should be issued for two visits with Pervez Elahi’s family.

The government’s lawyer responded by confirming that treatment facilities are being arranged and that family members are also being met in compliance with the legal requirements.

After listening to the arguments of the lawyers, the court extended Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s physical remand until August 29 and sought a medical report in the next hearing.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in a casual conversation with the media outside court room, praised the contributions of the army, judiciary, and media.