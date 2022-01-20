Blast rocks Lahore’s Anarkali area, two killed, 28 injured

LAHORE: At least two persons including a child were killed and 28 others were injured in a bomb blast in busy Anarkali area of Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The injured were transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital. Around eight injured persons were in a precarious condition, hospital’s Medical Superintendent said.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

Security forces personnel cordoned off the area and cleared it from unconcerned persons. The bomb disposal squad initiated investigation of the incident.

Rescue 1122 was providing emergency medical aid to injured.

The Medical Superintendent Mayo Hospital has been directed by authorities to declare emergency in the hospital to tackle the situation.

“It was a bomb blast,” DIG Police-Operations Lahore Dr. Abid confirmed. “The explosives were planted in a motorbike,” he said. The bomb was detonated with a time device, according to reports.

“The blast took place at Lohari Chowk. We rushed to the spot after reported about it,” Dr Abid said. “The bomb disposal unit (BDU) staff is also present at the spot,” he said. “Initially it seems it was a planted device,” he said.

“It will be premature to say anything about the explosive material and where it was planted,” he said.

He said rescue operation has been completed. The injured and dead bodies have been transferred to hospitals. “Police and the forensic agency will soon reach to the final assessment about the blast,” he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of the incident, directed I.G. Punjab Police to submit report of the bombing. He also directed for providint best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner City Lahore Faizan Ahmed reached to the hospital and inquired about the health of injured.

