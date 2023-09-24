Lahore areas receive light to heavy rainfall

LAHORE: Different parts of Lahore received light to heavy rainfall on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

Lahore was under dark clouds in the morning. The city’s Karim Park, Ravi Road, Bhati Chowk, Qurtaba Chowk, Lukshmi Chowk, Johar Town, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Gulbarg, Ichhra, Islampura, Sabzazar and Farrukh Abad received rainfall submerging scores of roads and lowlying areas.

MD WASA has directed the workers to ensure clearance of all underpasses and main roads during the wet spell. The top official of the Water and Sewerage Authority has also directed to keep all disposal stations of the city functional.

The weather turned pleasant after light rain lashed Lahore and other cities and towns of the province.

The rain also lashed Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara and Patoki.

Last week heavy rainfall submerged main roads and low-lying areas in the city.

Met Office on last Monday informed that a low-pressure area was located over southeast of Rajasthan (India), which likely to move south westwards during next 48 hours.

Met Office had forecast rainfall in eastern Sindh and northeastern Punjab and other areas under the influence of the weather system.