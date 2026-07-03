LAHORE: Two foreign women who were allegedly abducted and raped in Lahore may have left Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing judicial sources.

Speaking during the ARY News program, the Reporters, journalist Abid Khan, reported that the foreign victims might have already left the country. He added that while the police likely conducted the necessary medical examinations, law enforcement authorities are keeping all details regarding the women strictly confidential.

According to Khan, the current whereabouts of the women remain unknown following the recording of their statements under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure yesterday.

The reporter noted that if the victims have indeed left Pakistan, the outcome of this criminal case can easily be predicted, as their physical absence may weaken the prosecution.

Furthermore, initial reports indicated that five individuals were involved in the abduction and assault; the police produced four suspects in court today.

He concluded by stating that the victims’ recorded statements have been sealed and are currently in the custody of the magistrate, with one copy provided to the police.

On the other hand, journalist Hassan Ayub stated during the program that, according to information from Raza Dar’s side, Dar was also among the rescued individuals. He was reportedly found alongside the women, with his hands and feet cuffed.

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Ayub further disclosed that Raza Dar is the son of Ali Dar’s sister. Ali Dar is the son of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, making Raza Dar the grand-nephew of the Deputy Prime Minister.