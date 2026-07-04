LAHORE: In a major development in the case involving the alleged abduction and sexual assault of two foreign women in Lahore, the medical examination of one of the victims has reportedly confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, according to police sources.

Investigators said the medical report indicates that the woman was allegedly assaulted by three of the arrested suspects. However, forensic and DNA analyses are still pending and will form a key part of the ongoing investigation.

According to police sources, the suspects also allegedly forced the women to transfer $19,000 to their digital wallets.

Investigators further said the suspects and the victims had previously invested between $400,000 and $500,000 in cryptocurrency, and the accused were allegedly demanding the return of the money.

Police have sent DNA samples collected from the victims and the suspects to a forensic laboratory for examination. The mobile phones recovered from the accused have also been forwarded for forensic analysis.

Officials said the investigation will move forward after the forensic and DNA reports are received. The case remains under investigation.

Lahore sexual assault case: Victim alleges Raza Dar received $100,000 for her release

Earlier, a victim recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), alleging that Raza Dar received $100,000 for her release.

According to the statement, obtained by ARY News, Astrid Gabriela Robinson Bracho told the magistrate that armed men stormed the house where she and her friend, Stephani Adriana, were staying.

She alleged that the attackers tied them up and confined them in a room before the prime suspect, Raza Dar, repeatedly demanded access to a computer and cryptocurrency funds.

“They asked where the computer with the money was, and I told them it was in the green bag,” she said in her statement, adding that Dar continued demanding money and passwords.